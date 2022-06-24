Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 314.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $352,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

