VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $23,700.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 3,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VOXX International by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in VOXX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.