VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 13.5%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) shares fell 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 164,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 61,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.38 million and a PE ratio of -15.42.
About VR Resources (CVE:VRR)
