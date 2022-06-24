W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.49

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $85.97, with a volume of 57698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

