W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $446.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.