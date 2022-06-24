Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $10.33

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.72. Wallbox shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 1,538 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Wallbox alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.