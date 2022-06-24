WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.23

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $88.01 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00110547 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00077689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013854 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

