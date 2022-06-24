WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

