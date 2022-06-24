WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,680 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 3,740,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

