WC Walker & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.20. The stock had a trading volume of 996,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,480,740. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

