WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 641 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 97,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,888. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

