Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 64,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

