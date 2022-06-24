Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.89. 13,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,678. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.83.

