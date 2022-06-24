Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.67.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

