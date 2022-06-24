Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2022 – Intel was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/6/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/3/2022 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/29/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2022 – Intel was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 36,263,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,041,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

