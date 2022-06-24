Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.79

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $23.21. Weibo shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 743,061 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA decreased their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Weibo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.