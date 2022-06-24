Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) a $70.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.70 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

