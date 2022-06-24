Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 376,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,460,103 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.26.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Get Wendy's alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $23,989,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $22,589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 39.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $13,737,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.