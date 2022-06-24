Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $33.80. 19,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,287. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

