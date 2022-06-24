Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $373.60

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.60 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 346.50 ($4.24). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.30), with a volume of 145,965 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £425.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

