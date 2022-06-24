WinCash Price Up 91.7% Over Last 7 Days (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 91.7% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $20,658.48 and $9.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00037797 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

