Wing Finance Price Tops $5.27 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00024782 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,313 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

