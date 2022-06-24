Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,942. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 56,779 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

