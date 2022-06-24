WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 1.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $36.97. 602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 368,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,294 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,870,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 656,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

