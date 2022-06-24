WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.57

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.57 and last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

