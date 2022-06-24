WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $81.79. 201,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 88,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

