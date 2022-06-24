WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $81.79. 201,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 88,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.