WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Sells $47,033.38 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MAPS opened at $4.39 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $596.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.