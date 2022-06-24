WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Sells $47,033.38 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MAPS opened at $4.39 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $596.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Get WM Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WM Technology by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 800,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.