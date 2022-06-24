Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

