WOO Network Price Up 58.5% Over Last Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $236.69 million and approximately $68.50 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.78 or 1.00045577 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,050,709 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

