Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.80. 14,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,202. The company has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

