Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.