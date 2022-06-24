Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $94.96. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,303. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

