Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2,574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 185,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

