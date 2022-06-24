Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.63. 361,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

