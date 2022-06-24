Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 21,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

