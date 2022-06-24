Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. 73,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,558. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

