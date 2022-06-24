Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 367,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 650.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 74.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,013. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.