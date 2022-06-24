Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.97. 94,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

