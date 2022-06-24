Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,537. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.