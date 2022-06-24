Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 160,746 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,746 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 118,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

