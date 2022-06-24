Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 113,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,878. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

