Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.41. Approximately 86,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,778,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

