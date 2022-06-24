Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

