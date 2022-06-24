Xion Finance Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $45,384.51 and $211.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00129243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00064807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

