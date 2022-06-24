XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $45.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

