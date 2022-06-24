XR Securities LLC Invests $439,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.17. 41,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

