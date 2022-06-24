XR Securities LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of DE traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,929. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.59 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average is $374.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.