Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 159,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $678.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 88,631,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 886,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

