ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $711,616.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

