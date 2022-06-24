Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.26. Zeta Global shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 4,995 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Zeta Global by 114.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

